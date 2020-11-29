) Edith "Edee" Wyatt passed away Wednesday, November 25. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a straight-talking, outspoken woman with a big personality who was never afraid to tell it like it was. She grew up in a large family with 13 siblings, and she treated everyone who became close with her as an extension of that family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas, and her parents, Lula and Ham Bert Roberts. Edee loved shopping, watching basketball, and especially enjoying an ice-cold Pepsi. She will be dearly missed by her three children, Douglas J. Wyatt Jr., Denise J. Acuff (Ian Acuff), and David J. Wyatt, along with three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and the staff of the Doylestown Health Care Center who became her new family during her four years as a resident. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Doylestown Health Care Center to assist with PPE purchases. For everyone's safety, no services will be held at this time. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700)