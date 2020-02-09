|
Ed Lutz died peacefully on February 4 at Laurel Lake Retirement Center. Ed was born August 8 1925 In Akron, Ohio. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served in WWII and the Korean War. Ed married Jeanne Kershaw on June 24, 1951 and they were married 63 years. Ed retired from Goodyear after 43 years and was a recipient of Goodyear's highest sales award. Ed loved to travel and especially loved the National Parks. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne, his sisters, June and Vivian and his brother Cecil. Ed is survived by his son Jeff (Terry), daughters Jayne (Fred), Liana (Chris) and Robin (Kay), three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Calling hours are February 22 from 9-11 am at Laurel Lake Retirement Center, Hudson, OH. The memorial service will be immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laurel Lake EACF.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020