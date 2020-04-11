|
STOW -- Edmund J. Lupo, 83, died April 7, 2020. Born in Cleveland, he was a Stow resident for 43 years and had retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber in 2001. Mr. Lupo was a member of the Collinwood Memories Group, had attended Holy Family Catholic Church, and was a former Knights of Columbus member. Preceded in death by his son, Geoffrey in 2017 and daughter-in-law, Lisa, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria; sons, David, Brian (Georgia) and Chad; grandchildren, Alexandra, Samantha, David Jr., Anthony, Josie, Vincent, Elias and Zoey. Private burial will be held at Silver Springs Cemetery with a memorial mass to be scheduled later. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2020