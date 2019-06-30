|
Edna Cath
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Edna Cath, 92, passed away June 22, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Canada and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 55 years. Edna was a member American Legion Women's Auxiliary Charles Faust Post 281. She was an avid skier, enjoyed boating, camping and had a very big heart.
Preceded in death by her former husband, Clarence Cath; she is survived by her sons, Van and Steven (Huiying); grandchildren, Jessica and Steven; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Brayden.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Akron. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019