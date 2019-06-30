Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Edna Cath


1926 - 2019
Edna Cath Obituary
Edna Cath

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Edna Cath, 92, passed away June 22, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Canada and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 55 years. Edna was a member American Legion Women's Auxiliary Charles Faust Post 281. She was an avid skier, enjoyed boating, camping and had a very big heart.

Preceded in death by her former husband, Clarence Cath; she is survived by her sons, Van and Steven (Huiying); grandchildren, Jessica and Steven; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Brayden.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Akron. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
