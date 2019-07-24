|
|
Edna Elizabeth Troxell
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Edna Elizabeth Troxell, 94, passed away July 22, 2019. She was born in Osceola Mills, Pa. and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 74 years, retiring from First Merit Bank.
Edna was a world traveler, Sunshine Chairperson for the Quirk Center Euchre and was heavily involved in her local community and church.
Preceded In death by her husband, Theador A. Troxell Sr. and son, Theador A. Troxell Jr.; she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marcia Troxell and grandson, Theador A. Troxell III (Brandy); sister, Eileen Dorsey (Roger); nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Summa Hospice, 525 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44304. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019