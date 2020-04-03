Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Edna G. McCoy


1936 - 2020
Edna G. McCoy Obituary
) Edna G. McCoy, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020. Edna was born in Calhoun County, W. Va., and lived in Akron most of her life. Preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Belva; son, Michael; and brothers, Leonard and Richard Carpenter, she is survived by her daughter, Jerri (Albert) Haddad; brother, Larry Carpenter Sr.; nephew, Larry Jr.; and niece, Cindy. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 with Pastor Lindsey Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2020
