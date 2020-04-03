|
) Edna G. McCoy, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020. Edna was born in Calhoun County, W. Va., and lived in Akron most of her life. Preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Belva; son, Michael; and brothers, Leonard and Richard Carpenter, she is survived by her daughter, Jerri (Albert) Haddad; brother, Larry Carpenter Sr.; nephew, Larry Jr.; and niece, Cindy. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 with Pastor Lindsey Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2020