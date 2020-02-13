|
|
Edna Jean Cope, 85, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by family, on February 11, 2020. She was born February 23, 1934 in Huntersville, Kentucky to Russell and Minnie Claborn and was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church. She was an amazing mother who loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. Her grandchildren brought her great joy. Edna was always caring for others with a servant's heart. She had a deep desire to comfort the sick and the hurting, she clothed many by the gift of a needle and thread. She will forever live in our hearts and will be truly missed. Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Willie Dee; son-in-law, Butch; grandson, Steven; 7 brothers; and 2 sisters. She is survived by her sons, Roy (Barb), Rick (Alyson), Ronnie (Amy) Cope; daughters, Bonnie (Dave) Cook, Betty Wickwire and Barb (Mike) Geimer; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Sisco and Daisy (Jerry) Johnson. We want to say a special, "thank you" to her granddaughter, Amanda for the loving care, she gave our mother. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., NORTON, on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. where services will be Saturday at 10 a.m., Pastors William Moore and Michael Cope officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared with Edna's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher, Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020