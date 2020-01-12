|
|
Edna L Weaver, 78, died January 9th 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Harlan and son, Donald Grubbs. She is survived by daughters, Becky Callahan (Dan), Shirley Stephenson and son, Kenny Grubbs (Judy); 4 grandchildren, Dayna, Eric, Travis and Randy, and 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Dean Stephenson (Bernice), Wayne Stephenson (Myrtle); and many nieces and nephews. Edna retired after many years of service from Akron City Hospital. Edna loved her fur kitties and had a passion for gardening. Cremation has taken place and a private service will follow at a later date. Edna's family entrusted her care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfunerlhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020