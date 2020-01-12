Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna L. Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna L. Weaver Obituary
Edna L Weaver, 78, died January 9th 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Harlan and son, Donald Grubbs. She is survived by daughters, Becky Callahan (Dan), Shirley Stephenson and son, Kenny Grubbs (Judy); 4 grandchildren, Dayna, Eric, Travis and Randy, and 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Dean Stephenson (Bernice), Wayne Stephenson (Myrtle); and many nieces and nephews. Edna retired after many years of service from Akron City Hospital. Edna loved her fur kitties and had a passion for gardening. Cremation has taken place and a private service will follow at a later date. Edna's family entrusted her care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfunerlhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -