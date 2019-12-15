|
Edna M Torrey, age 89, passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio to William and Pattie Demery. Married to Arthur Torrey on August 12, 1960 and was married for 57 years. She joined the Bethel SDA Church on August 13, 1966 and later joined and served at the Canton SDA Church. In 2000 Arlington Church of God under the pastorate Dr. Ronald J Fowler and Dr. Diana L Swoope, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher. She enjoyed mentoring people in the church. Preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, sister, Maude Tucker, and brother, William Demery. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Rodney Rittenhouse; niece, Deborah Britton; great-niece, Charlenia Thomas; stepson, Arthur (Sheila) Torrey Jr.; brother-in-law, Larry (Cheryl) Torrey; closest friend, Gwen Hawkins, and a host of other friends and family. Committal Service, officiated by Dr. Kenneth J Washington, will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at 11:00 AM at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W Market St., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18th from 1:00 - 1:30 PM with the Memorial Service at 1:30 PM, officiated by Dr. Diana L Swoope, at the Arlington Church of God, 539 S Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. Cards and Condolences may be sent to the Rose Hill Funeral Home or at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019