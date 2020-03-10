|
) Edna Mae Smith (Haren) passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020, at the age of 84. Born in Akron to the late Urban and Elizabeth Haren-Kohls. Edna was a lifelong resident of Akron raising her family in Kenmore with her husband Ken. She also worked at Akron Insulating. She was an avid bingo player and Cleveland Indians fan. She also enjoyed many years of camping with her friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and son, Randy. She is survived by daughters, SaRae (George) Muffet of Quaker City, OH, Lynn (Mark) Mitchell of Akron; son, Ron (Sheliah) Smith of Sylacauga, AL; grandchildren, Jessica (Patrick), Cassie (Steve), Isaac, Michelle and Angela(Josh); great-grandchildren, Haleigh and Haydan; as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.) where funeral services will take place at 1:00. Interment at Sunset Hills Memorial Park will follow. The family wishes to acknowledge the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their loving and professional care for Edna. Please go to www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020