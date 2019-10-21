Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:45 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
2603 Benton Ave.
Akron, OH
Edna Pearl Csonka


1924 - 2019
Edna Pearl Csonka Obituary
Edna Pearl Csonka, 94, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Edna was born December 17, 1924 to Clyde and Sarah (Tiday) Ritchey in Bedford County, Pennsylvania and had been an area resident most of her life. She was a faithful member of St. Matthew Catholic Church.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, William; sisters, Ethel, Kay and Marian; and brothers, Donald, Ronald and Harry, and is survived by her children, Judy (Jim Rassi) Totaro, William (Mary Ellen) Csonka, Jr., Robert (Diane Mitchell) Csonka, Christine Gossard and Connie Csonka; sisters, Anna Mae Peterson, Carol Wagster and Jane Holler; 26 grandchildren; 38 great- grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2603 Benton Ave., Akron, Ohio 44312. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew Church or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
