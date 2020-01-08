|
TOGETHER AGAIN Edna R. Conn passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1932 in Quaker City, Ohio to the late George and Freda Watson. Edna worked at Engineered Rubber in Copley for many years. Her and her husband, Gerald, retired to New Hampshire where she enjoyed bowling and golfing and loved to play bingo. She also enjoyed ice fishing and scenic drives with her husband. Edna looked forward to the Conn Family Reunions every Labor Day, which her and Gerald hosted for several years. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald and brother, Raymond Watson; she is survived by children, Barbara (Thomas) Cavanaugh, Allen (Lori) Polasky, Michael (Cheryl) Conn and Deborah (Jonathan) Gamans; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Gerald (Helen, deceased) Watson, Roger (Wilma) Watson, Patricia (Terrey) Langford and Gregory (Linda) Watson; sister-in-law, Arlene Watson and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be 4-7pm Thursday at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. Copley, Ohio 44321. Memorial service will be 10am Friday at the Funeral Home, followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Rd. Rittman, Ohio 44270.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020