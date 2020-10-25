Edrie L. Holder Caughron- Simpson Edrie L. Holder (Caughron- Simpson), 90, passed away on October 16, 2020. Edrie was born and raised in Newport, TN, preceded in death by her parents, William Edgar Holder and Gladys P. Buckner Holder, and was the last surviving sibling of seven children. Her brothers, William E. Holder, James M. Linderman and John W. Rompinen; sisters, Fannie (Holder) Smith Starnes, Katherine (Holder) Sexton, and Priscilla (Holder) Porelli also preceded her in death. She had four children, Jackie S. (Caughron) Shannon, the late Gary S. Caughron, April D.(Caughron) Dugas, and Mark A. Butler; as well as six grandchildren, Adam Shannon, Bridget (Shannon) Rose, the late Gabrielle M. Bruno and Gary S. Caughron Jr., also five great-grandchildren. And a considerable number of nieces and nephews. Edrie's extended family members included a wealth of dear friends; especially Dreamia Webb and the late Reva Dean (Webb) Bryant. Originally born in TN, she later moved to South western PA, with her daughter, April Dugas, (and son in law; Louis Dugas) where she resided in her final years. Edrie was employed as a nurse's aide in Akron Ohio for many years. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in her name to Amedisys Hospice or a charity of your choice
. Services and inurnment will be held at Liberty Hill cemetery in Bybee, TN at a later date. Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.