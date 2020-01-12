Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Edsel "Ed" W. Garretson, 68, of Tallmadge, OH passed away unexpectedly January 8th, 2020. He was born to parents William and Jesse Garretson in Odd, West Virginia. Ed was employed at SGS (Kyocera) for 30 plus years. He will be greatly missed. He leaves behind wife, Deborah of 46 years; son, Joshua (Jennifer) Garretson; daughter, Kelly Garretson and grandchildren, Luke and McKenna Garretson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. A celebration of life will be held by the family at University Parish Newman Center, 1424 Horning Rd.,, Kent, OH 44240 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1 pm - 4 pm.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
