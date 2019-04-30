Home

Edson Fetter Obituary
Edson "Ed"

Fetter

RITTMAN -- Edson "Ed" Fetter, age 84, of Rittman, passed away on Saturday evening, April 27, 2019, at Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital in Wadsworth, following a period of declining health.

Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at Rittman United Methodist Church, 211 N. Metzger Ave., Rittman, with Pastor Ruthie Trigg officiating. Burial will take place at Rittman Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Thursday. For those planning to attend the committal service, please meet at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman, and we will process to the cemetery together.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rittman United Methodist Church. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. For full obituary, online register book, and condolences, please visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
