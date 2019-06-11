|
Edward A.
Graham
BARBERTON -- Edward A. Graham passed away June 9, 2019 at his residence.
Ed was born in Akron and attended Barberton Schools. He was self employed with Ed Graham Builders. He was a member of Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club and the First Hungarian Benefit Society. Ed was happiest fishing on Lake Erie or at the Blue House in West Virginia.
Preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernice; step father, Joseph Michaelson. Ed is survived by his wife, Kay; sons, Jay (Erica) and Luke (Meghan Seibert); grandchildren, Liam and Teagan (Tea Pot); sister, Denise (Floyd) Parsson.
A memorial service and dinner will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club, 4551 Dusty's Road, Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019