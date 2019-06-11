Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Graham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward A. Graham Obituary
Edward A.

Graham

BARBERTON -- Edward A. Graham passed away June 9, 2019 at his residence.

Ed was born in Akron and attended Barberton Schools. He was self employed with Ed Graham Builders. He was a member of Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club and the First Hungarian Benefit Society. Ed was happiest fishing on Lake Erie or at the Blue House in West Virginia.

Preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernice; step father, Joseph Michaelson. Ed is survived by his wife, Kay; sons, Jay (Erica) and Luke (Meghan Seibert); grandchildren, Liam and Teagan (Tea Pot); sister, Denise (Floyd) Parsson.

A memorial service and dinner will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club, 4551 Dusty's Road, Akron, OH 44319.

To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now