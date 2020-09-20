1/1
Edward A. Zuschak
Edward A. Zuschak, age 82, passed away on September 6, 2020. A life resident of Akron, Edward graduated from the University of Akron in the Class of 1964, receiving a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He was employed with the City of Akron in the Traffic Engineering Department for 27 years. Edward was a member of the Jednota Club, and his hobbies included golfing, bowling and model trains. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Buster and his cat, Blackie. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Zuschak, he is survived by his son, Joseph E. Zuschak (Lisa M.); grandchildren, Anthony J. Zuschak (caregiver), Gabriella M. Zuschak, Catena M. Reizer (Christopher); sisters, Rosemary Marks (Michael) and Margaret Maggio (Joseph). A Memorial Mass will be held on December 6, 2020, 11 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road (at Killian Road), Akron, OH 44312 with Father Zachary Kawalec presiding. Memorial contributions in honor of Edward may be made to Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, the American Cancer Society or Catholic Charities. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
