Edward "Chum" Adolph DiCresce, Sr., 77, passed away on November 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. A native of Akron, Ed was born on Sunday, March 27, 1943, and was nicknamed "Chum," by his father at a young age. He was the eldest son of Adolph Edward DiCresce and Dorothy Elizabeth (nee Beaven) DiCresce and was one of six children. He was a 1961 graduate of Revere High School, earned a degree in 1965 from Ohio State University, and a member of the R.O.T.C.. As an Army 1st Lieutenant, he was stationed in Ludwigsburg, Germany with his family. After his return from overseas, Ed immediately went into business with his father and brother-in-law, Fred, at the DiCresce Insurance Agency, where he spent 30 successful years in the insurance business, retiring in 2008. As a young boy, Chum raised Beagles for hunting and later became a life-long golfer. He enjoyed exploring the world with Dee Dee, his wife of 54 years, watching sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Cavaliers and hosting numerous parties at "Club Ed's". Ed was at his happiest though when he was spending time with his many friends and large family, and especially loved spending time with his wife, their five children and eight grandchildren. Ed was the most loving, kindest and generous husband, father and grandfather. He was smart, reliable, witty and had a fantastic sense of humor, and was known for his hysterical one-liners, even to the end. Ed was a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge #685 for several decades and was a devout Catholic, and was a parishioner of St. Sebastian's Parish, St. Hilary Parish and most recently, Guardian Angels Catholic Church. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Elizabeth "Tudy" Schordock (Frederick) and Thomas A. DiCresce (Georgianna). He is survived by the love of his life, Dolores "Dee Dee" (nee Lobello) DiCresce; five beloved children, Michelle Luecke (Fred) of Copley; son, Edward Adolph DiCresce, Jr. (Erin) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, daughter, Jennifer DiCresce of Mt. Pleasant, SC, daughter, Elizabeth Whitaker of Massillon, Ohio and Becki Crabtree of Akron, Ohio; sister, Frances "Francie" Gabor (Eric); brothers, Charles "Chick" DiCresce (Elaine), Terry DiCresce; and dearly loved grandchildren, Morgan and Matthew Luecke, Kylie, Jake and Luke DiCresce, Allison Hankins, Emma McGee, and Raegan Whitaker; his many, much-loved nieces, nephews and friends, especially his friend of 63 years, Lou Falletta. The family would like to thank Dr. A Diwakar, Dr S. Sandhu and hospice nurses Rachael and Kim for their exceptional care. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, November 25th, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 South Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley, Ohio 44321 where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Father Chris Weber officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. Masks and social distancing protocols will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Christ Child Society, P.O. Box 13411, Akron, Ohio 44334 or Akron Children's Hospital.