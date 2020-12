Edward Arnold, 67, passed away Nov 22 after extended illnesses. He was a member of Jehovah Witnesses of Southeast Congregation, Mogadore. He is survived by wife, 38, Jeannie; children, Angela (Tim) Eddie Jr. and Adam; sisters, Vicky Santee (David) and Nancy Howe; also 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He will be missed by many family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. via zoom.







