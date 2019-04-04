|
|
|
Edward B. Smith, Sr.
Edward B. Smith, Sr. affectionately known as ("Big Butch"), departed from this earthly life on March 26, 2019 at the blessed age of 73.
Edward was born in Akron, Ohio and had lived in the Akron community all his life. He was formerly employed by Maalco.
Homegoing service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 3 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the chapel. Condolences may be sent to 1055 Tall Grass Circle #202, Stow, OH 44224.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
