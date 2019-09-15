|
Edward C. Bartlett Edward C. Bartlett passed away last week at the age of 65. He was born in Barberton on November 30, 1953 to the late Edward and Ruth Bartlett. Ed was a graduate of Old Trail School, Middlesex School and Grove City College. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Aleta Jackson, and his step-mother, Gretchen Bartlett. He is survived by his former wife, Jean, his brother, Jay (Yvonne), his sister, Luann (Keith), and his cousins, Lyn (Ken), Larry, Cindy and Sandy. Ed was employed at several businesses locally over the years. He was a born storyteller, a talented writer and pianist, and an avid reader and hunter. The family appreciates the efforts made on Ed's behalf by his friends in his final years. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019