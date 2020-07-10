Edward C. Constantine, 66, of Akron, passed away July 7, 2020. He retired in 2013 as a Tool and Die Maker at Meggit Aircraft Braking Systems with 30 years of service. Ed enjoyed bowling, boating, fishing, camping, golf and spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Constantine, and maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Rita Constantine; loving wife, partner and best friend of 48 years, Julie Constantine; daughter, Monica (Brent) Mullis; siblings, Mark (Millie) Constantine, Marty (Jodi) Constantine, Clare (Andrew) Myers, Jean (David) Springer and Joan (Chuck) Eakin; grandchildren, Tom (Annie) Pollack and Amanda Pollack; great-grandchild, Logan Pollack; special friend, Tom Pollack, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Due to the coronavirus, private family services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Burial Park. To leave a special message for the family online or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
.