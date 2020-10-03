Edward Clark

On Thursday October 1, 2020, Edward "Eddie" Dale Clark, loving father, brother, uncle and friend went home to be with the Lord at the age of 49. Eddie had a passion for collecting cars. He loved his handyman business, practicing for many years. Eddies was preceded in death by his father, Dale; mother, Beverly; brother, Richie and his beloved wife, Dorothy. He is survived by his son, Donald; brothers, Donald (Jessica), Chris (Rob); sisters, Joann and Roberta all of Akron; many nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. with Fr. Michael B. Smith officiating. Per Edwards request Cremation will follow. DUE TO COVID-19 AND STATE LAW, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ALL TIMES. IF YOU ARE FEELING SICK OR UNABLE TO WEAR A MASK WE ASK THAT YOU STAY HOME AND SEND YOUR CONDOLENCES THROUGH THE FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE. We would like to thank the Blue-McMahon family and we send our condolences. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blue-McMahon/Clark families. Messages and memories of Eddie can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
