Edward Dale Clark
On Thursday October 1, 2020, Edward "Eddie" Dale Clark, loving father, brother, uncle and friend went home to be with the Lord at the age of 49. Eddie had a passion for collecting cars. He loved his handyman business, practicing for many years. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Dale; mother, Beverly; brother, Richie and his beloved wife, Dorothy. He is survived by his sons, Donald, Kyle, Ty-Ty and Curtis; daughters, Haylee and Kaydin; brothers, Donald (Jessica), Chris (Rob); sisters, Joann and Roberta all of Akron, many nieces, nephews and step-children; David and Michelle, who will all miss him dearly. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. TODAY at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. with Fr. Michael B. Smith officiating. Per Edwards request Cremation will follow. DUE TO COVID-19 AND STATE LAW, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ALL TIMES. IF YOU ARE FEELING SICK OR UNABLE TO WEAR A MASK WE ASK THAT YOU STAY HOME AND SEND YOUR CONDOLENCES THROUGH THE FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE. We would like to thank the Blue-McMahon family and we send our condolences. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blue-McMahon/Clark family. Messages and memories of Eddie can be shared at schluppucakfh.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
OCT
4
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Memories & Condolences
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
