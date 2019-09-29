Home

More Obituaries for Edward Davis
Edward Davis

Edward Davis Obituary
Edward Davis Edward Davis, 63 passed away on September 21, 2019. Edward graduated from Hoban High School and joined the United States Navy. After 15 years in the Navy he attended Stark State. He worked as a market manager and Group Engineer for Chemetall North America. In his free time Edward enjoyed golfing, cooking, sports, traveling and being at the beach. Edward is survived by his mother, Teruko Davis; daughters, Autumn Vanzant and Michelle Davis; sisters, Mary Kay (John) Chlebina and Frannie (Steve) Overbeck; brother, Joe (Mary) Davis; son-in-law, Mark Vanzant; and grandson, Anthony Vanzant. He was preceded in death by his father; Robert Davis and brother-in law, Steve Overbeck. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be expressed to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
