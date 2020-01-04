|
|
Edward Earl Duck III "Little Eddie" Edward Earl Duck III "Little Eddie" passed away on December 22, 2019. He leaves to cherish is memory parents, Angela and Edward Duck; daughter, Caelia; grandparents, Jessie Blackmon, Laynell (James) Bell and Edward (Pamsy) Duck Sr.; 4 sisters; 1 brother and host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Condolences may be sent to 1145 Cadillac Blvd., Akron, OH 44320. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery on Monday, January 6, 2020. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 4, 2020