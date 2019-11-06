|
Edward Lincoln Eisaman, 72, of Munroe Falls, lost his battle with cancer on November 4th, 2019. He was born on October 8,1947 to the late Hazel (nee Reed) and Clarence Eisaman. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara (nee Sutter); his children, Amy Ellis (Eric) and Alice Bender (Brad) along with his grandchildren: Ashley and Paige Ellis and Kyle and Kevin Bender; and his sister, Phyllis Doll. He served in the army as a Sergeant during the Vietnam Era. Ed retired from Roadway Express with 28 years of service driving over three million miles. He also worked for Drive Team and Marhofer during his retirement. We want to thank our family, friends, and neighbors who have been so helpful over the last several months. We also want to thank the Munroe Falls Fire Department, Dr. Todd Breaux, Dr. Tutu Owusu, Western Reserve Hospice and the staff at the Cleveland Clinic who all provided Ed with excellent care. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91) with funeral service at 7. Private interment with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's name to the Munroe Falls Fire Dept., Western Reserve Hospice, or One of a Kind Pet Rescue. Please visit Ed's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019