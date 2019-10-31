Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
Edward Eugene Mosley Sr.


1935 - 2019
Edward Eugene Mosley Sr. Obituary
Edward Eugene Mosley, Sr. passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1935, in Laing, W.Va. Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Bishop Melvin Mosley, eulogizing. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1201 Dover Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
