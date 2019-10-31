|
Edward Eugene Mosley, Sr. passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1935, in Laing, W.Va. Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Bishop Melvin Mosley, eulogizing. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1201 Dover Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019