Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
The Chapel at Rockynol
1150 W.Market Street
Edward F. Devlin Obituary
Edward F. Devlin

Edward F. Devlin, 93, of Akron, Ohio passed away on January 5, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1926 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of the late Thomas M. Devlin and Mary McGlinchey. On July 6, 1957, he married Phyllis M. Blosser, together they shared 61 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis M. Devlin; as well as his children, Cecelia Devlin, Barbara Devlin, and Peter Devlin.

A memorial mass will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Chapel at Rockynol (1150 W.Market Street). In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
