Edward "Ed" James passed Friday, March 13, 2020. Born July 12, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA. to parents. Vincent and Kathryn (Bodnar) James. Married Betty (Sorboro) September 14, 1968 at Immaculate Conception Church, Ravenna, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Betty and two daughters, Becky (Jay) Glauner, Debbie (Chris) Amodio; six grandkids, Abby, Ben, Collin, Sam, Ellie, and Nick; many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents; brothers, Ronald, Doyle; sisters, Lois and Kathy. He graduated from Newton Falls High School and Kent State University. He worked in the piano industry, tuning more than 35,000 pianos in universities, colleges, recording studios, churches and private homes. He taught guitar for many years and played in many combos as well as the Akron-based "Swing Machine". He was a member of the Piano Technicians Guild since 1979. He loved bus trips, Amish County, reading by himself and to his grandchildren, taking his grandkids swimming and spending time with family and friends. Although his cremation has taken place, services honoring Ed will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories of Ed may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2020