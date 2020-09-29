Edward G. Kalail passed away September 26, 2020. He was born January 10,1933 to Jennie and Edward G. Kalail, Sr. He leaves his loving wife, Catherine (Schaffer) Kalail, after a wonderful marriage of 65 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff and his brother, Fred. He leaves his loving family, brother, Richard and wife Sybil; sons, Ed and his children Steven and Chelsea; Greg and wife Tammy (Kaszowski) Kalail, with two children, Megan and Matthew; and daughter, Kim and husband Mike; their kids, Michael and his wife Lani Rush, Ryan and wife MacKenzie (Hammond) Vellequette, Joshua, and daughters, Gina, Kerra, Kerrisa as well as his soon to be great granddaughter, Kaia Aleia. Ed was a loving father, husband and friend to many throughout the community. He always supported, attended and participated in all of his children's sports activities. He served for ten years as athletic director at St. Martha school, helping to make their sports programs some of the most competitive and good sportsman-like teams in the area. A graduate of the University of Akron, Ed retired from General Tire after 32 years. He started out as the editor of the company's internal newspaper called Generally Speaking. Later he was named Manager of Public Relations, then Assistant to the President, M.G O'Neil, and finally as Director of Communications. Ed also coordinated the company's dealer meetings, which usually attracted the top tire dealers across the country, and their spouses. He also acted as General Tire's spokesperson with the local and regional media. Mr. O'Neil, who founded Sharon Golf Club in Sharon, Ohio, also commissioned Ed to write and publish a beautiful coffee table history account on the 25th anniversary of the club. Throughout his life Ed also was a volunteer or officer with many organizations in the Akron area including the Summit County Sports Hall of Fame (SCHOF) which recognized him with 50 years of volunteerism as well as a permanent award in his name; Akron Touchdown Club, where he was recently honored with a lifetime volunteer award. This award in the future will be named in his honor. For 23 years he worked in the Press Office for all the golf tournaments held at Firestone Country Club, the American Red Cross, the BBB of Akron, and the East Akron Board of Trade and Family Services. Ed was a 30 year Member of the Akron Press Club. Ed served as a member of the City of Akron's Charter Review Commission, as well as the Board of The Civic. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Copley at 11 a.m.; visitation will be one hour prior at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30th, followed by private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ed Kalail to the Akron Civic Theatre, by mail to 182 South Main Street, Akron Ohio 44308, online at akroncivic.com
or by calling 330-535-3108.