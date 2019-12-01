Home

Edward G. Plonsky


1930 - 2019
Edward G. Plonsky Obituary
Ed Plonsky, born August 28, 1930, passed peacefully early November 27, 2019 in Akron. He was the loving husband of devoted wife, Mary Ann Cuneo Plonsky since May 11, 1957. Together they raised five daughters. Ed was raised in Bovard, Pa., eldest son of 10 children of George and Catherine Plonsky. A 1949 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, he attended Northeast Louisiana University on a football scholarship (1949-52) and earned a B.S. in business administration in 1953. He was a 30-year employee of General Tire (systems analyst) and later served Teledyne Monarch Rubber and Farris Engineering. A ROTC member, he served in the Army from 1953-56. In lieu of services, remembrances may be directed to Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron and/or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
