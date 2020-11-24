Edward G. Weber, 89, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a short illness at Akron City Hospital on November 21, 2020. Ed (aka "Jerry") was one of eight children born to Maurice and Virginia Weber. He was raised in a warm, fun, loving family. Ed graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School where he excelled in mechanical drawing, earning exempt status from final exams. Ed served the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Currier in the Korean War from 1951-54 based out of San Diego, California. After serving the U.S. Navy, Ed pursued a career in the machining industry. He worked during the day and attended the Akron Machining Institute at night. Ed started his machining career with FEMCO (Falls Engineering & Machining Company) where he helped build the company's physical plant on the property of his childhood home. During this time, Ed married Joanne M. Weber and started a family which grew to four girls and one boy. He eventually rose to manage FEMCO as it grew to over 150 employees. Upon resigning from FEMCO, Ed joined Durham Electric in Kent, Ohio. While at Durham, he met Carldetta "Angel" McClain, his second wife of thirty-eight years. Ed had a stint as an entrepreneur by co-founding Eagle Machine & Tool in Kent, Ohio with his great friend and brother-in-law Frank Zimmerman. Needing something to keep him busy in his later years, Ed worked at Schreiber Auto parts on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls. Ed was known for his honesty, kindness, patriotism and sense of humor. He was an avid member of the Eagles Club and the Fraternal Order of Police Associates of Cuyahoga Falls, where he has served as past president. He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Virginia Weber, siblings Mary Jane Myers, Charles "Bud" Weber, Patricia Ainsworth, Tom Weber, Janet Zimmerman and Richard "Dick" Weber. He is survived by his wife Carldetta Weber, his children Michele (David) Stanovic, Renee (Anthony) Allega, Elaine (Ralph) Nitzsche, Elise (Ken) Lytz and Edward (Elena) Weber; step children Dale McClain, Eddie McClain, Angie (Jeff) McCartney, adopted son Trey Weber; grandchildren Anthony Allega Jr., Michael Allega, Christopher Allega, Alan Lytz, Gina Lytz, Alicia Stanovic, Taylor McClain, Conner McCartney and Alexander "Sasha" Weber; and sister, Nancy Sidell. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273, where military honors will take place.