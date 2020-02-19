|
|
Edward Gene Drake passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the blessed age of 82. We are thankful to God that it was a peacefully and merciful death without pain or suffering. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Pleas, Lawrence Jr., Horace, Sylvester and Herman Drake; sisters, Eulean, Mabel, Lonnie Mae, Jewel and Gladys. To forever cherish his memory, he leaves his loving, attentive wife of 59 years, Mrs. Mary Drake; his children, whom he loved unconditionally Laureen Akili, James (Yolanda) and Stephanie Drake all of Akron; grandchildren, Cheo (Sharmion) and Ajani Akili; great-grandchildren who were the apples of his eye, twins Calaya and Cheo lll and Ajani Jr.; sisters, Beatrice Lewis and Almatto Head both of Akron; brother, Cheophus Dreake of Akron; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 180 Edward Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Pastor Ernest Stallworth, Officiating and Pastor Rodney McNabb, Eulogizing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020