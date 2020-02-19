Home

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church
180 Edward Ave
Akron, OH
Edward Gene Drake Obituary
Edward Gene Drake passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the blessed age of 82. We are thankful to God that it was a peacefully and merciful death without pain or suffering. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Pleas, Lawrence Jr., Horace, Sylvester and Herman Drake; sisters, Eulean, Mabel, Lonnie Mae, Jewel and Gladys. To forever cherish his memory, he leaves his loving, attentive wife of 59 years, Mrs. Mary Drake; his children, whom he loved unconditionally Laureen Akili, James (Yolanda) and Stephanie Drake all of Akron; grandchildren, Cheo (Sharmion) and Ajani Akili; great-grandchildren who were the apples of his eye, twins Calaya and Cheo lll and Ajani Jr.; sisters, Beatrice Lewis and Almatto Head both of Akron; brother, Cheophus Dreake of Akron; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 180 Edward Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Pastor Ernest Stallworth, Officiating and Pastor Rodney McNabb, Eulogizing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
