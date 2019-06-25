Home

Edward Giebner


Edward Giebner Obituary
Edward Giebner

On Thursday May 30th, Edward Giebner, of Kent, OH, passed away suddenly after a long struggle with Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and renal disease.

He was born on February 25th, 1961 to Stuart and Dorothy Giebner of Hudson, OH. A Boy Scout leader of 10 years, an avid gardener, and a man who often spoke in song lyrics, Ed always had a sarcastic joke ready - whether the situation called for it or not.

Ed was preceded in death by both of his parents as well as the love of his life, Vicki. He is survived by his four children Amanda, Stuart (Renee), Genevieve (Xavier), and Sean; his siblings and their spouses, David (Debbie), Diane (Jim), and Melissa (Mark); his grandchildren Brianna, Kyden, Mikey, Lillianna, and Karalyne; his first wife and best friend, Tara as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

There will be a celebration of Ed's life on June 28th at 3 p.m. at Fred Fuller Park (Pavilion 4) in Kent, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 25, 2019
