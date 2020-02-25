Home

WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
(330) 723-3229
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
View Map
Edward H. Schwartz

Edward H. Schwartz Obituary
Edward H. Schwartz passed away on Feb 20, 2020. Ed was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Albert and Etta Schwartz on April 16, 1941. Ed was a veteran of the US Coast Guard. He started his college education at Tri-C and finished at The University of Akron, where he was a graduate teaching assistant of geography and history and taught outdoor education. He opened Camp & Trail Hutte, an outfitting store, in Akron, Ohio, where he sold equipment and taught classes for cross country skiing, back packing, canoeing, camping, hiking, rock climbing, rappelling, spelunking, and other outdoor fun. Because of his knowledge and expertise of the outdoors, he became a special friend of the FBI. He was involved in activities as a mountain man, setting up his tee pee for hunting camp and relished stepping back in time to enjoy a slice of life in a more primitive era. He leaves a gaping hole in the lives of his life partner and wife, Jeanne, (Elseser, Smith) who he married in 1987; daughter, Shaina, and son, Steven. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 29 at Waite & Son, Medina, OH, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Memorial service at 4:15. Luncheon to follow. The family will sit Shiva Sunday, March 1, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. and Monday, March 2, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. to which all family and friends are invited to visit at the Schwartz home in Medina. Online condolences may be left at waitefuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
