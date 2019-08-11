|
Edward Harry Bollinger Edward Harry Bollinger, 92, died August 7, 2019. He was the only surviving child of Harry William and Arlisle Roberts Bollinger. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 30, 1926. He lived his early years in Sharon and Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. He attended grade school in Milwaukee, junior high school in Leavenworth, Kansas, and Wiley High School in Terre Haute, Indiana. Ed enlisted in the Naval Reserve in 1943 and was assigned to the Navy college V-12 program at Purdue University and then at the University of Oklahoma receiving a degree in naval science and was commissioned as an Ensign in the USNR in 1946. He served one year aboard the aircraft carrier Valley Forge. In 1949 he received a BS in Chemical Engineering from Rose Polytechnic Institute and in 1951 a MS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois. While employed at the Battelle Memorial Institute he attended the graduate school at the Ohio State University where he earned a PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1958. He married Mary Louise Moyse in April 1956 in Columbus Ohio. BF Goodrich employed him for 30 years in various divisions including Chemical Engineering Research, Aerospace, Corporate New Products, Aerospace Research, Tire Company, and Corporate Research. Ed was a long time member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers serving as Chairman of the Akron Section and was named their Chemical Engineer of the year in 1990. He was elected a Fellow of AIChE in 1999. He remained active in the Naval Reserve serving in NRRC 4-6 in Columbus and NRRC 4-8 in Cleveland. He served as CO of NRRC 4-8. He retired with the rank of Commander. Ed was involved in the affairs of Fairlawn-West United Church of Christ serving at various times as the Senior Deacon, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Moderator. He was a member of the Summit County Taxpayers Association, Chairman of the Cuyahoga River Basin Water Quality Committee, and Chairman of the Akron Panel on Water Quality. After retirement he remained active with volunteer work including the Summit County Energy Conservation Task Force, The AARP Tax Aid Program and he worked for the US Census in 1990 and 2000. As a lifelong learner he was a participant in the 60 + program at the University of Akron taking courses in geology, history, political science, economics, physics, and chemistry. Retirement opened the door for travel and adventure with his wife Mary. They traveled to many National Parks, Hawaii, Germany, Switzerland, Bermuda, Jamaica, and Caribbean cruises. He was elected a Republican Precinct Committeeman and a member of the Republican Central Committee. Ed was a blood donor was active in many civic and social groups including The Revere Village Civic Association, The Franklin Club, and Goodrich retiree groups. He loved the outdoors and the Summit County MetroParks. He was proud to have completed over 40 Fall Hiking Sprees. He enjoyed a lifelong interest in history, astronomy, and stamp collecting. Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Moyse Bollinger in 2012, He is survived by children, John Edward (Jennifer) Bollinger, Robert Andrew Bollinger, Susan Louise (Steven Pohlman), and Anne Margaret (John Hetrick); grandchildren, Zoe Louise Hetrick, John Lloyd Bollinger, Janine Anne Pohlman, Quinnan Mary Hetrick and John Robert Hetrick III (Trey). In the spring of 2017, Ed moved to the Brookdale Montrose assisted living community where he enjoyed involvement in their activities and made several good friends. The family wishes to acknowledge the quality care he received from the staff of Heatherwood Hall and his special friendship with Karen Elvin. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15th at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Debbie Rhinesmith officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019