Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Edward Hazell Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Edward "Ted" Hazell, 95, passed away peacefully January 9, 2020. He was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident. Ted was a WWII veteran serving as flight engineer in the Army Air Corps. He retired as a maintenance supervisor from the Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education. Ted was a member of the American Legion Charles Faust Post 281 and Star Lodge #187. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed music, singing, and dancing. Ted was a kind and giving man who embraced everything about life and was loved by everyone who knew him. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and India; brothers, Joe Hazell, Jack Hazell, Bill Stone, Bill Barker, Reginald Hazell and Richard Hazell; sisters, Florence Isenbecker and Betty Bauder; he is survived by his loving wife, Marian of 67 years; daughter, Sherrie (Thomas) Cicora; granddaughter, Vanessa (Gene Snyder) Cicora; grandson, Dustin (Emily Shrader) Cicora; brother, Stanley Hazell; sister, Bobby Gifford and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Kast and the staff of Brookdale Hospice. Friends may call from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13. Interment Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
