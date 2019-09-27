Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Homes
702 E Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 628-0447
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Brislin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Brislin


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Brislin Obituary
Edward J. Brislin Edward J. Brislin, 88, a longtime resident of Orange, California, passed away on September, 23rd, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (White); his brothers, Donald and John. Survivors include, sister-in-law, Carolyn (Donald); former sister-in-law, Patricia (John); nephews, nieces and their children. Ed was born on November 24th, 1930 to Edward and Lucy (Boney) Brislin in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Ed graduated from E. L. Meyers High School in 1948. He earned degrees in chemistry from the University of Scranton and Williams College. For 41 years, Ed pursued a career in the rubber industry, employed by the DuPont Co., Exxon Chemical Co. and R. T. Vanderbilt Co. After working in Delaware, London and New York, Ed met Mary Ann during a business trip to Cleveland. Shortly after their marriage, Ed and Mary Ann moved to Richfield, Ohio; ten years later to Newport Beach, California. Ed was a lifelong amateur equestrian and an avid golfer. At Edward's request, no services will be held. Edward will be laid to rest in Oakland, Maryland beside his beloved wife, Mary Ann. Memorial donations can be sent for "Mary Ann Brislin" to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now