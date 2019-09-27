|
Edward J. Brislin Edward J. Brislin, 88, a longtime resident of Orange, California, passed away on September, 23rd, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (White); his brothers, Donald and John. Survivors include, sister-in-law, Carolyn (Donald); former sister-in-law, Patricia (John); nephews, nieces and their children. Ed was born on November 24th, 1930 to Edward and Lucy (Boney) Brislin in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Ed graduated from E. L. Meyers High School in 1948. He earned degrees in chemistry from the University of Scranton and Williams College. For 41 years, Ed pursued a career in the rubber industry, employed by the DuPont Co., Exxon Chemical Co. and R. T. Vanderbilt Co. After working in Delaware, London and New York, Ed met Mary Ann during a business trip to Cleveland. Shortly after their marriage, Ed and Mary Ann moved to Richfield, Ohio; ten years later to Newport Beach, California. Ed was a lifelong amateur equestrian and an avid golfer. At Edward's request, no services will be held. Edward will be laid to rest in Oakland, Maryland beside his beloved wife, Mary Ann. Memorial donations can be sent for "Mary Ann Brislin" to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 27, 2019