Edward John Charlton, 84 went home to be with the Lord and his love Relda on June 7, 2020. He was raised in Bridgeport, Ohio and lived in Akron, Ohio throughout his adult life. He was a member of Barberton Church of Christ. Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Relda, his parents and infant daughter. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Terri); granddaughters, Rachel (Brian) Steiner and Sarah (Zach) Anderson; great-granddaughters Brynlee and Brooklynn; great-grandson Silas; aunt, Margret Charlton (John, deceased); brother, Richard (Emmy Lou) Charlton; sister-in-law Connie (Donald, deceased) Nolte; dear friends Dave and Vicky Maisano; and many other family and friends whom he loved and that loved him. Private family memorial and Interment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown, Ohio. To leave Edward's family a special message online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
