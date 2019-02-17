Edward J.



Hall, Jr.



Edward J. Hall, Jr., age 83, of Munroe Falls, died on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Mulberry Gardens Memory Care.



Edward was born March 31, 1935 in Boston, Mass. to Edward and Marguerite (Phelps) Hall. He was a member of the United Church of Christ Kent. He grew up visiting Lake Winnipesaukee and after marriage visiting Lake Champlain. Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Europe. He was a Professor Emeritus at Kent State University. Edward was a member of the Garden Club of Kent and enjoyed History and classical music. He was very intelligent and loved to read and write.



Edward is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Hall; daughter, Valerie (Mark) Arredondo of Stow; grandchildren, Emily, Jeremy, Katelyn, Cameron and Alexander Arredondo; brother, Winthrop (Sandy) Hall of Acton, Mass.; nieces, Carolyn (Greg) Finlay and Meredith Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Hall and Marguerite Hall.



Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Kent United Church of Christ with Rev. Amy Gopp officiating. Memorials may be made to Charity of Donor's Choice. Bissler & Sons Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.