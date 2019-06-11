Edward J. Houk



BARBERTON -- Edward J. Houk, 65, passed away June 7th, 2019, surround by his loving family at Barberton Summa Hospital; after a sudden illness. Born in Barberton, he was a lifetime resident.



He was a member of GUIU Local 42, Boy Scout Troop 110 and the Nimisila Bass Anglers Club. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved just being outdoors.



Preceded in death by father, William E. Houk and brother, William A. Houk; Ed is survived by his wife of 42 years, Christine; daughter, Pamela (Brad) Morrison; son, Gregory (Katie) Houk; grandsons, Ryker Morrison, Logan, CJ and Nathan Houk; mother, Donna Jean Houk; sisters, Rhonda (Don) Wood and Anne (Mark) Hanna; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by his family, friends but especially his four grandsons.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Rd., Norton, Fr. James Maloney celebrant. Calling hours Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bill Choate, 1218 Allendale Ave., Akron, OH 44306, who sponsors a children's Fishing Derby where Ed volunteered.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019