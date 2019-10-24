|
Fr. Edward J. Mattimoe, S.J., October 20, 2019. Age 85. A Jesuit for over 60 years. He was born in Toledo, Ohio. Father Ned was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian C. and Thomas J. Mattimoe; his brothers and their wives, Lt. Col. Thomas E. and Julie Mattimoe, John G. and Margaret Mattimoe; his brother-in-law, William Hutton. He is survived by his sister, Marjorie M. Hutton, her children along with those of his deceased brothers and their families. He entered the Chicago Province on September 1, 1952 at Milford, Ohio, and became a member of the Detroit Province in 1955. Ned was ordained on June 17, 1965 at Colombiere Center and pronounced final vows on April 7, 1979 in Toledo, Ohio. He taught in his early years of ministry in Chicago and at the, then, newly founded Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He became the second principal of the school. After a well-earned sabbatical, Fr. Ned spent five years in the Detroit Province Office where he used his organizational and relational skills in his roles of Provincial Assistant for Secondary Education and Provincial Assistant for Formation. After his time in the province office, Ned was able to return to one of his true loves, writing. In 1983, Ned became the founding editor of Company, a Jesuit magazine which told stories of individuals, groups and institutions pursuing the Jesuit mission (1983-1994). He then was appointed an associate editor of America Magazine (1995-1998). Fr. Ned then decided to focus on sacramental ministry and was a priest in residence at St. Patrick Parish in Huntington, New York (1998-2011). Shortly after he began his parish ministry, 9/11 occurred and a number of Ned's parishioners were killed. Offering compassionate assistance to families and other survivors, and sharing their deep suffering and mourning, affected Ned very deeply. In 2011, Ned was missioned to Colombiere Center to pray for the Church and the Society and care for his health. Fr. Ned was a quiet, multi-talented Jesuit priest. He was a good preacher who always sought fresh ways of presenting and sharing the Good News. While he became the Principal at Walsh Jesuit at a relatively young age, Ned was a master teacher, who was able to help faculty members improve their teaching skills and induced imaginative approaches to learning among teachers and students. He was incredibly creative and encouraged originality in others. When participating in a meeting, Ned's notepad was always filled with detailed doodles. Ned continually sought for more effective ways of communicating his ideas and desires to make a better Walsh Jesuit High School. Fr. Ned had a good sense of humor and an "impish quality" about him, for example, while he was principal of Walsh, Ned had a life-sized (cardboard) photo of himself that he would put in his office chair when not in the office. Visitation is Friday, October 25, 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Saturday, October 26, at 10:45 a.m. at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500. View obituary and share memories at: AJDesmond.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 24, 2019