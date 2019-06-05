|
|
Edward J. Santa
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Edward J. Santa, 88, passed away June 4, 2019. Edward was born in Barberton, Ohio and lived in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Optimist Club. He retired after 36 years with the Ford Motor Company.
Edward is survived by his wife, Eva; son, Scott (Faith) Santa; stepson, Les (Angela) Farkas and stepdaughter, Michelle Collins; grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Thomas, and Cathy; great-grandchildren, Samantha, and Levi. There will be no services.
To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 5, 2019