Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
100 E. Waterloo Rd
, Akron, OH
View Map
Edward J. Serdinak


1927 - 2020
Edward J. Serdinak Obituary
Together Again Edward J. Serdinak I, 92, joined his wife, Beaulah "Faye" of 67 years, with his family by his side on January 2, 2020. He was born to parents Steven and Katherine Serdinak on October 15, 1927 in Akron. Ed was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving in WW2 and the Korean War. He was a dedicated family man, always making sure his family was taken care of. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory are his children; Edward Serdinak II, Gerri (Gary) Smith, Steve (Joyce) Serdinak, and Marcia Serdinak; grandchildren, Edward III, David, Mike, Michael, Amber, Cory, Kaylee, Jessica, and Dan; many great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron from 9 a.m. to 11 am. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
