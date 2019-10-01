|
Edward "Keith" Jones Edward "Keith" Jones, 83, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home. He was born at Barberton Citizens Hospital on October 5, 1935 to mother, Helen Baughman Jones and father, Raymond Jones. His grade school years were spent mainly in Barberton and Kenmore. Keith attended Portage Jr. High and Barberton High School where he became interested in athletics. He participated in wrestling, basketball, track and football at Barberton High where he was co-captain of the 1953 team. After graduation Keith worked at BFG Research Lab in Brecksville for a short time. Following employment was at Akron Standard Mold, Liberty Advertising and Summit County Engineering Survey team. Throughout these years Keith was employed part-time at Thistledown and Northfield Raceways in different capacities. He began full-time employment there until 1988, when he was hired at Barberton in the Engineering Dept. as the Utilities Inspector. He retired in 2006 at age 70! Keith also joined the Marine Corps Reserves in 1954 and continued until 1962. "Semper Fi" he always said to other Marines! He got married to his "high school sweetheart", Joanne Brown in 1955 at Immaculate Conception Church in Kenmore. They lived in Kenmore with their family of five (son, Keith Alan and identical twin daughters, Kimberly and Karen), another daughter, Kathleen, was born after moving to Norton Acres. Keith's current residence was in Austin Estates in Barberton. He had special interest in scuba diving, referring basketball and umpiring baseball. In later years, Keith and Joanne become interested in ballroom dancing, finding a wonderful social life and circle of friends. Good exercise, too! Keith was a member of St. Augustine Parish in Barberton. He was also involved with Akron Children's Hospital where his three daughters received care for Cystic Fibrosis. Keith was a true family man, a wonderful husband, a loving father to his children, and a friend to all! In honoring Keith's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St., N.W., Barberton 44203 with Fr. Bill Browne, celebrant. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Akron Children's Hospital Foundation, One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308-1062.
