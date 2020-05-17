On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Edward Joseph Sowinski, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away at age 80. Ed was born on March 4, 1940 in Scranton, PA to Edward and Ella (Michel) Sowinski. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Scranton in 1962, his Masters in Environmental Science from the University of Cincinnati in 1965, and his PhD in Environmental/Occupational Health from Drexel University in 1973. He managed the development of Product Safety, Toxicology, and Industrial Hygiene programs ensuring compliance with federal, state and local regulations. Ed inherited a love for the outdoors from his father. As a youth he excelled at skiing, fishing, and hunting. Later in life he enjoyed the outdoors though the lens of a camera and had the pleasure of observing wildlife on six continents. His favorite destinations were the National Parks in the United States; especially, Yellowstone, Glacier, Lake Clark, Wrangell St. Elias, and Shenandoah. Ed was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary; his three children, Ken (Teri), Lynette Leidecker (Bill), and Katie Zachardy (Jason); his grandchildren, Evan (Sarah), Elizabeth, Christina, Katie and Zoey; his brothers, Gary (Marianne) and John (Bob Sundeen); nephew, Mark McHue (Jessica) and many other cousins. A celebration of life will be held in late summer 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Ed to Yellowstone National Park at forever.yellowstone.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.