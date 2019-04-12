Edward L.



Bender Jr.



I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7



Edward L. Bender Jr., 57, after a courageous battle with cancer went home to Jesus on April 6th, 2019.



Edward's life centered around Christ. He had a generous spirit and was loved by everyone, especially his family. He brought happiness to their lives with his larger than life personality and his ability to see the positive in every situation. He could light up a room with his genuine joy of life. His work was focused on helping others, and he did so through his Allstate agency for 12 years and his recent passion as a realtor.



He valued relationships and was involved in numerous networking groups including local Chambers of Commerce. He was always inquisitive, wanting to know how things worked and delighting in knowledge. His passions included fishing, reading and music, but most of all he had a passion for God and people.



He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 33 years, Hildegard; daughter, Jessica (Eric); son, Elliot (Kate); siblings, Larry (Nita), Susan (Joe) and Alisa Ann (Tim); in-laws, Peter and Maria; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Edward Sr. and Rita. Let the void in our hearts of his passing be filled with joy and comfort that we will see him again.



His life will be celebrated at The Chapel in Green on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m., service to follow at noon.