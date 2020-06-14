Edward L. Berg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Edward L. Berg, 83, passed away June 5, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late John and Pauline Berg. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Kathleen Berg, of 50 years. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He had a passion for an array of music, reading, running, biking, and bowling with the USBC Summit County and G.A.B.P.A. In addition, he cherished being a husband, father, and grandfather. Ed will be dearly missed by his daughters, Theresa (Jim) Arist and Susan (Justin) Berg Herman; granddaughter, Ruby; brothers, Jim (Betty) Berg and Steve (Cher) Berg, and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a live stream memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 a,m, at First Congregational Church of Akron. Please visit akronfcc.org/live. In lieu of other remembrances, donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308 or via akronfcc.org/donate and/or The National Geographic Society c/o Development Office, 1145 17th St. NW, Washington DC 20036 or give.nationalgeographic.org. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved