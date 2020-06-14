CUYAHOGA FALLS - Edward L. Berg, 83, passed away June 5, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late John and Pauline Berg. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Kathleen Berg, of 50 years. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He had a passion for an array of music, reading, running, biking, and bowling with the USBC Summit County and G.A.B.P.A. In addition, he cherished being a husband, father, and grandfather. Ed will be dearly missed by his daughters, Theresa (Jim) Arist and Susan (Justin) Berg Herman; granddaughter, Ruby; brothers, Jim (Betty) Berg and Steve (Cher) Berg, and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a live stream memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 a,m, at First Congregational Church of Akron. Please visit akronfcc.org/live. In lieu of other remembrances, donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308 or via akronfcc.org/donate and/or The National Geographic Society c/o Development Office, 1145 17th St. NW, Washington DC 20036 or give.nationalgeographic.org. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.