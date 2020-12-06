1/
Edward L. Dietry
DOYLESTOWN -- Edward L. Dietry, age 77, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. See full obituary at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
December 5, 2020
I remember the birthday party your mom gave for you when we were little kids. Grade-school and high-school friend, long-haul trucker: Sharon and I miss you, and we wish you well on the next stage of your travels.
Robert Daly
